Police Log: July 21, 2020

July 21
Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Timothy O. Treis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Hayland Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
