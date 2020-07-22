Police Log: July 21, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 21

Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Timothy O. Treis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Hayland Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

