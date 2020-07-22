Police Log: July 21, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: July 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 21

Trevor J. Adams, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Jail lobby on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Trevor R. Cortez, 26, of Elko was arrested on East Jennings Way for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Timothy O. Treis, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Hayland Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News