× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 22

Kyle S. Fink, 31, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Tawnya R. Stout, 39, of Elko was arrested at 2720 Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0