Police Log: July 3, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: July 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

July 3

Joseph R. Berumen, 31, of Elko was arrested at 345 West Silver Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and a parole and probation hold. Bail: $2,062

Pete Gusman, 63, of Salt Lake City was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Andrew B. Jaramillo, 46, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,573

Kris R. Orcutt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Avenue on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,050

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at East Jennings Way and Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News