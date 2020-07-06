Police Log: July 3, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 3

Joseph R. Berumen, 31, of Elko was arrested at 345 West Silver Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and a parole and probation hold. Bail: $2,062

Pete Gusman, 63, of Salt Lake City was arrested at College Avenue and Idaho Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Andrew B. Jaramillo, 46, of Reno was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,573

Kris R. Orcutt, 42, of Wells was arrested at 755 Humboldt Avenue on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,050

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at East Jennings Way and Idaho Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0