Police Log: July 4, 2020

July 4

Hae Ja K. Benedict, 47, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Clifford T. Brown, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $390

Wendy J. Hill, 49, of Elko was arrested at Connie View Drive and Tasha Way for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $840

Jodie E. Longtree, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1702 Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500

Ariana R. Mesa, 21, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Third streets for driving under the influence, failure to drive on the right half of the road and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450

Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Avenue on three charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and two charges of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,700

Stephanie P. Sena, 40, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,255

Rebecca M. Wriglesworth, 46, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,440

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

