Police Log: July 4, 2020

July 4
Hae Ja K. Benedict, 47, of Saratoga Springs, Utah, was arrested at 1045 West Wendover Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Clifford T. Brown, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $390
Wendy J. Hill, 49, of Elko was arrested at Connie View Drive and Tasha Way for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $840
Jodie E. Longtree, 20, of Elko was arrested at 1702 Sagebrush Drive on a Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $500
Ariana R. Mesa, 21, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and Third streets for driving under the influence, failure to drive on the right half of the road and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,450
Armando Sanchez, 23, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant Avenue on three charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and two charges of false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $7,700
Stephanie P. Sena, 40, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets for driving under the influence and failure to possess or surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,255
Rebecca M. Wriglesworth, 46, of Elko was arrested at Gold Dust West for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,440
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.