Police Log: July 5, 2020

July 5

Joseph Collazo, 39, was arrested at 743 Idaho Street on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,495

Viviana C. Hernandez, 59, of Ogden, Utah, was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Florence Way for breaking, injuring or tampering with a vehicle, driver failing to obey traffic control devices, and safety belt or shoulder harness violation. Bail: $830

Ashlee L. Maple, 27, of Spring Creek was arrested at the 3400 block of Idaho Street for attempted grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000

Erin D. Thorn, 45, of Elko was arrested at 5th Street and Spruce Avenue for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Joel S. Varnum, 49, of Elko was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway for violation of probation. No bail.

Leslie K. Werner, 51, of West Wendover was arrested at 111 North Glen and Jones Way for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

