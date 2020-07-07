Police Log: July 6, 2020
Police Log: July 6, 2020

Police

July 6

Jamie L. Hofhine, 41, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for destroying property of another. Bail: $1,140

Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for petit larceny and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $3,640

Samuel R. Johnny, 18, was arrested at Noodle Lane for battery, disturbing the peace, false statement to obstruct public officer and petit larceny. Bail: $3,775

David C. Lopez, 49, was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

