Police Log: July 6, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 6

Jamie L. Hofhine, 41, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for destroying property of another. Bail: $1,140

Tyrell M. Holley, 36, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for petit larceny and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $3,640

Samuel R. Johnny, 18, was arrested at Noodle Lane for battery, disturbing the peace, false statement to obstruct public officer and petit larceny. Bail: $3,775

David C. Lopez, 49, was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0