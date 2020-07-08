Police Log: July 7, 2020

July 7
Jesus Delgado, 62, of West Wendover was arrested at 1355 West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail $950
Tanna M. Durant, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 558 Tiffany Drive for insurance fraud and obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses. Bail: $15,000
Christina Thorpe, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555
Mason M. Warren, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
