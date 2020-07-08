Police Log: July 7, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 7

Jesus Delgado, 62, of West Wendover was arrested at 1355 West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail $950

Tanna M. Durant, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 558 Tiffany Drive for insurance fraud and obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses. Bail: $15,000

Christina Thorpe, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555

Mason M. Warren, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0