Police Log: July 7, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: July 7, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

July 7

Jesus Delgado, 62, of West Wendover was arrested at 1355 West Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail $950

Tanna M. Durant, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at 558 Tiffany Drive for insurance fraud and obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses. Bail: $15,000

Christina Thorpe, 45, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555

Mason M. Warren, 42, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,175

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crash caused by unruly prisoner
Local

Crash caused by unruly prisoner

ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…

Crash caused by unruly prisoner
Local

Crash caused by unruly prisoner

ELKO – A collision Saturday evening at a main intersection that blocked traffic and left one vehicle on its top was caused by a “combative” pr…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News