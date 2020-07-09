Police Log: July 8, 2020

July 8
Shanece I. Hayes, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and petit larceny. Bail: $27,280
--
Craig W. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and fugitive felon from another state.
--
Jeremy R. Powell, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, petty larceny, and reckless driving. Bail: $49,310
--
Anthony L. Willis Jr., 37, of Antioch, California was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $910.
--
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.