Police Log: July 8, 2020

July 8

Shanece I. Hayes, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and petit larceny. Bail: $27,280

--

Craig W. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and fugitive felon from another state.

--

Jeremy R. Powell, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, petty larceny, and reckless driving. Bail: $49,310

--

Anthony L. Willis Jr., 37, of Antioch, California was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $910.

--