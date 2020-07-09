Police Log: July 8, 2020
Police Log: July 8, 2020

Police

July 8

Shanece I. Hayes, 25, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and petit larceny. Bail: $27,280

Craig W. Huff, 31, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, operating an unregistered vehicle, two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and fugitive felon from another state.

Jeremy R. Powell, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Interstate 80 for assault with a deadly weapon, burglary enhanced with a deadly weapon, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, petty larceny, and reckless driving. Bail: $49,310

Anthony L. Willis Jr., 37, of Antioch, California was arrested at Montego Bay Casino for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $910.

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

