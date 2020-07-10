Police Log: July 9, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 9

Andrew Haga, 51, of Elko was arrested at the East End Mall for fugitive from another state.

Eduardo Miramontes-Sanchez, 30, of Elko was arrested at Third and Commercial streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Patrick J. Montross, 20, of Fredonia, New York was arrested on Interstate 80 for possession of visual pornography of a person less than 16 years old. Bail: $20,000

Jonathon R. Moore, 26, of Carlin was arrested at 1113 Hamilton St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for battery on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Bail: $5,920

David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested on Errecart Boulevard for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140.

James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Cedar streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, failure to appear on a traffic citation, driving with a suspended license, operating an unregistered vehicle, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,260

Marlaina R. Rockwood, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 397 Westby Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140