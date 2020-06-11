Police Log: June 10, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 10

Sergio A. Bostick, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Bullion Road for second-offense driving under the influence, careless driving, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $2.095

--

Austin T. Mauldin, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $5,755

--

Robert R. McEneny, 30, of Ryndon was arrested at 6919 Goldrush Drive for driving with a suspended license, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,390

--

James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315

--

Brian E. Yacks, 50, of Minden was arrested on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

