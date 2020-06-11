Police Log: June 10, 2020

Sergio A. Bostick, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 100 block of Bullion Road for second-offense driving under the influence, careless driving, and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $2.095
Austin T. Mauldin, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested on Idaho Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $5,755
Robert R. McEneny, 30, of Ryndon was arrested at 6919 Goldrush Drive for driving with a suspended license, speeding 1-10 mph over limit, and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $10,390
James G. Robbins, 52, of Carlin was arrested at 1302 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315
Brian E. Yacks, 50, of Minden was arrested on a felony warrant for intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $5,000
Last week's felony arrests:
Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested June 3 at Golf Course Road and Flag View Drive for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
David E. Owens, 34, of Elko was arrested May 30 at the 950 Metzler Road for possession of a controlled substance, destroying property of another and violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $9,280
Leonard A. Fernandez, 20, of Elko was arrested May 29 at the 600 block of Spruce Road for driver disobeying a peace officer/endangering others, driver’s license class violation and 12 counts of failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $6,575
The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Colton J. Taylor, 31, of Elko was arrested June 4 at 291 Eighth Street for theft or damage to a public utility property. Bail: $5,000
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek, was arrested May 30 at the Elko County Jail for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $20,000
