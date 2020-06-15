Police Log: June 12, 2020

June 12
Douglas Hartman, 30, was arrested at 3210 Sagecrest Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
--
John E. Hughes, 29, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1200 N. Wendover Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,000
--
Matthew N. Sorensen, 44, of Elko was arrested at 3855 Lupine St. for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $23,140
--
Jared S. Wheeler, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 233 Bullhead Lane for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court
