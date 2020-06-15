Police Log: June 13, 2020

June 13
Raymond Denk, 36, of Ballwin, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $10,245
--
William G. James Sr., 60, of Elko was arrested at 1301 Sharps Access Road for trafficking a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $270,640
--
Ethan P. Makinson, 23, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Logan A. Melton, 23, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for domestic battery, false imprisonment, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Gerald L. Nickerson, 62, of Florissant, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
--
Janice M. Robinson, 56, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for improperly mounted headlamps, driving without a driver’s license, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, driving under the influence and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $7,305
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court
