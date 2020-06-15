Police Log: June 13, 2020
Police Log: June 13, 2020

June 13

Raymond Denk, 36, of Ballwin, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance and speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $10,245

William G. James Sr., 60, of Elko was arrested at 1301 Sharps Access Road for trafficking a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $270,640

Ethan P. Makinson, 23, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for third-offense battery which constitutes domestic violence, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Logan A. Melton, 23, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. for domestic battery, false imprisonment, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Gerald L. Nickerson, 62, of Florissant, Missouri was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Janice M. Robinson, 56, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for improperly mounted headlamps, driving without a driver’s license, failure to possess or surrender certificate of registration, driving under the influence and using or being under the influence of a controlled substance. Bail: $7,305

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court

