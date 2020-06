× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 15

Toribio B. Ocampo, 33, was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,355

Judith I. Zavala, 61, of Elko was arrested at 1448 Silver St. for open murder. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

