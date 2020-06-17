Police Log: June 16, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 16

Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $270

Ashley A. Rose, 41, of McCall, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $17,500

Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

