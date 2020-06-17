Police Log: June 16, 2020

June 16
Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2582 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $270
Ashley A. Rose, 41, of McCall, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful occupancy of real property. Bail: $17,500
Michael J. Tognarelli, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.