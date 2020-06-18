Police Log: June 17, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: June 17, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 17

Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook, 28, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and South First St. for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

--

Jessaka M. Wasson, 29, was arrested at Main and Eighth streets in Carlin for failure to drive on right half of road, failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,805

--

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News