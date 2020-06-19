Police Log: June 18, 2020
Police Log: June 18, 2020

Police

June 18

Otsile Moloi, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge Drive for domestic battery and robbery. Bail: $53,140

William L. Nelson, 42, of Superior, Montana was arrested at 215 S. 11th St. for fugitive felon from another state.

Joshua A. Schaa, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1509 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

