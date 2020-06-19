Police Log: June 18, 2020

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Otsile Moloi, 32, of Los Angeles was arrested at Spruce Road and Meadow Ridge Drive for domestic battery and robbery. Bail: $53,140
William L. Nelson, 42, of Superior, Montana was arrested at 215 S. 11th St. for fugitive felon from another state.
Joshua A. Schaa, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1509 Connolly Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
This week's felony arrests:
Ashley A. Rose
Douglas Hartman
Ethan P. Makinson
Gerald L. Nickerson
Janice M. Robinson
Logan A. Melton
Matthew N. Sorensen
Otsile Moloi
Raymond Denk
Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook
William G. James Sr.
Judith Zavala
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.