Police Log: June 20, 2020

June 20

Lee J. Baldwin, 33, of Elko was arrested at Idaho and West Oak streets for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255

-----

Frank G. Butke, 60, of Idaho Falls was arrested at State Route 230 mile marker 12 for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

-----

Windessarose J. Medicine-Bull, 21, was arrested at VFW Drive and Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

-----

Saul Palacios-Escareno, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 242 Odel Drive #C for burglary and battery. Bail: $21,137

-----

Cedric I. Smart, 33, of Elko was arrested at Third and Oak streets for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

-----

Ulysses G. Valle, 28, of Bronx, New York, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 282 for speeding and possession of one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $5,315

----

Rosario J. Zazueta-Ochoa, 47, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

