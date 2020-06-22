Police Log: June 21, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: June 21, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 21

Austin K. Adams, 23, of Fallon was arrested at 150 Glen Brier Drive for destroying property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two charges of battery, domestic battery, resisting a public officer and battery on protected persons. Bail: $28,840

-----

Monica D. Blauer, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and West Oak streets for possession of a controlled substance, two charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $6,095

-----

Adela Miramontes, 31, of West Wendover was arrested at 1805 Pershing Circle for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

-----

Bennett Parks, 29, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence and failure to yield at stop/yield sign or control. Bail: $1,255

-----

Jason E. Stout, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gypsum Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News