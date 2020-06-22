Police Log: June 21, 2020

June 21
Austin K. Adams, 23, of Fallon was arrested at 150 Glen Brier Drive for destroying property of another, false statement to obstruct a public officer, two charges of battery, domestic battery, resisting a public officer and battery on protected persons. Bail: $28,840
-----
Monica D. Blauer, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho and West Oak streets for possession of a controlled substance, two charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia and tail lamp violation. Bail: $6,095
-----
Adela Miramontes, 31, of West Wendover was arrested at 1805 Pershing Circle for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
-----
Bennett Parks, 29, of Spokane, Washington, was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence and failure to yield at stop/yield sign or control. Bail: $1,255
-----
Jason E. Stout, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Gypsum Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
