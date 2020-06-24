Police Log: June 23, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: June 23, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

June 23

James R. Blake, 33, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for revocation of bail. Bail: $500,000

-----

Cecilia Gianotti, 41, of Elko was arrested at Sears for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

-----

Colton G. Remick, 29, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $25,000

-----

Adrian Villarreal, 41, of Elko was arrested at Atwals Gas Station for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
5
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News