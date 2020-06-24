Police Log: June 23, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 23

James R. Blake, 33, of Elko, was arrested at the Elko County Courthouse for revocation of bail. Bail: $500,000

-----

Cecilia Gianotti, 41, of Elko was arrested at Sears for indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $2,500

-----

Colton G. Remick, 29, of Tooele, Utah, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for intent to utter fictitious bill, note or check and obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $25,000

-----

Adrian Villarreal, 41, of Elko was arrested at Atwals Gas Station for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $890

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

