Police Log: June 24, 2020

June 24

Riley S. Bawcom, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

-----

Brandon J. Blunt, 40, of Elko was arrested in the alley of River and Douglas between Second and Third streets for battery on protected persons, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,280

-----

Martin G. Delarosa, 39, of Elko was arrested at 464 South Sixth Street for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited persons. Bail: $20,000

-----

Samuel R. Johnny, 18, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #83 for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500

-----

Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at 596 Toiyabe Street on six charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $3,000

-----