Police Log: June 24, 2020
0 comments
Police Log: June 24, 2020

Elko police badge

June 24

Riley S. Bawcom, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

-----

Brandon J. Blunt, 40, of Elko was arrested in the alley of River and Douglas between Second and Third streets for battery on protected persons, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,280

-----

Martin G. Delarosa, 39, of Elko was arrested at 464 South Sixth Street for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited persons. Bail: $20,000

-----

Samuel R. Johnny, 18, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #83 for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500

-----

Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at 596 Toiyabe Street on six charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $3,000

-----

Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested on Seventh Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,659.97

-----

Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

-----

Semaj Ross, 27, of Elko was arrested on the 500 block of South Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

