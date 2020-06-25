Police Log: June 24, 2020

June 24
Riley S. Bawcom, 27, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
-----
Brandon J. Blunt, 40, of Elko was arrested in the alley of River and Douglas between Second and Third streets for battery on protected persons, resisting a public officer, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,280
-----
Martin G. Delarosa, 39, of Elko was arrested at 464 South Sixth Street for owning or possessing a gun by prohibited persons. Bail: $20,000
-----
Samuel R. Johnny, 18, of Elko was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #83 for manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $2,500
-----
Cierra S. Jones, 20, of Elko was arrested at 596 Toiyabe Street on six charges of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $3,000
-----
Octavio A. Juarez Jr., 25, of Elko was arrested on Seventh Street for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, contempt of court, possession of a controlled substance and two charges of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $8,659.97
-----
Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
-----
Semaj Ross, 27, of Elko was arrested on the 500 block of South Fifth Street for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.