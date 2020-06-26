Police Log: June 25, 2020
Police Log: June 25, 2020

Police

June 25

Sierra N. Bass, 26, of Elko was arrested at U.S. Highway 93 and Sixth Street for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Bobby R. Buege, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker 10 for driving under the influence and speeding 1-10 miles over posted limit. Bail: $1,255

Rudy Carrillo Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 312 on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,435

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on two charges of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail.

Traci L. Coker, 35, of Elko was arrested at ITC and Sunset streets for possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Wes M. Luna, 36, of Elko was arrested at Sewell Drive and Walnut Street for possession of a controlled substance, battery, disturbing the peace, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $6,690

Douglas M. Settle Jr., 28 of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for domestic battery, two charges of battery on protected persons, resisting a public officer, two charges of intimidating public officers or others, and two charges of assault on protected persons. Bail: $19,137

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

