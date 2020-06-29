Police Log: June 26, 2020

June 26
Neil B. Anderson, 37, of Lovelock was arrested at Water and Fourth streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,260
--
Lorenz Bertram, 62, was arrested on Indian Hills Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Miles F. Dave-Decker, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000
--
Douglas R. Hoffman, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,280
--
Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Joseph S. Qualls, 46, of Carlin was arrested at 801 Poplar in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
--
Bruce P. Stevens, 66, of Wells was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on three BIA-tribal charges. Bail: $1,500
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.