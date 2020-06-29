Police Log: June 26, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 26

Neil B. Anderson, 37, of Lovelock was arrested at Water and Fourth streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,260

--

Lorenz Bertram, 62, was arrested on Indian Hills Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Miles F. Dave-Decker, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,000

--

Douglas R. Hoffman, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway for domestic battery and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,280

--

Dylan E. Jerome, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Joseph S. Qualls, 46, of Carlin was arrested at 801 Poplar in Carlin for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Bruce P. Stevens, 66, of Wells was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on three BIA-tribal charges. Bail: $1,500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0