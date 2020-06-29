Police Log: June 27, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: June 27, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

June 27

Brooke A. Banks, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

--

Sarit Barnet-Mendez, 55, of Elko was arrested on River Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Joseph K. Bates, 32, of Elko was arrested in Wells on a felony warrant for burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $40,000

--

William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at 576 Commercial St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $50,000

--

Guadalupe M. Maes, 34, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,000

--

David E. Webb, 42, of Vacaville, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
2
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Thundersnow in the foothills of the Ruby Mountains

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News