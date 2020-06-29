Police Log: June 27, 2020

June 27
Brooke A. Banks, 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
--
Sarit Barnet-Mendez, 55, of Elko was arrested on River Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Joseph K. Bates, 32, of Elko was arrested in Wells on a felony warrant for burglary, grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $40,000
--
William R. Hodges, 67, of Elko was arrested at 576 Commercial St. for attempted burglary. Bail: $50,000
--
Guadalupe M. Maes, 34, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession of a controlled substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,000
--
David E. Webb, 42, of Vacaville, California was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315
--
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
