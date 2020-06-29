Police Log: June 28, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 28

Tyler A. Brown, 19, of Sonora, California was arrested on Idaho Street for two counts of destroying the property of another, and minor in possession of alcohol. Bail: $1,455

--

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $3,995

--

Tyler K. Drussel, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 1225 Chaparral Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Francine K. Gomez, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive for four counts of felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

--

Nicole L. Hastings, 43, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $575

--

Roger S. Hicks, 53, of Granite Bay, California was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,010

--

Zachary R. Slotten, 28, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested in Jackpot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

