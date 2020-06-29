Police Log: June 28, 2020
Police Log: June 28, 2020

Elko police patch

June 28

Tyler A. Brown, 19, of Sonora, California was arrested on Idaho Street for two counts of destroying the property of another, and minor in possession of alcohol. Bail: $1,455

--

Alexis Destout, 27, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Elm streets for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended license, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $3,995

--

Tyler K. Drussel, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 1225 Chaparral Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Francine K. Gomez, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1170 Colt Drive for four counts of felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

--

Nicole L. Hastings, 43, of Wells was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $575

--

Roger S. Hicks, 53, of Granite Bay, California was arrested at 101 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,010

--

Zachary R. Slotten, 28, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested in Jackpot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

