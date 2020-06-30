Police Log: June 29, 2020

June 29
Hector G. Guerrero, 27, of Mesquite was arrested in the 200 block of West Court Street for conspiracy to buy, possess or receive stolen property, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Adam L. Miller, 34, of Las Vegas was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office on a felony warrant for burglary. Bail: $20,000
Matthew D. Pangborn, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a parole and probation hold.
Boris D. Santana, 40, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for possession of a big game animal.
Dennis E. Santana, 38, of Henderson was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for killing of a big game animal.
Jessica M. Smith, 38, of Elko was arrested on a probation violation and for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and a tail lamp violation.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
