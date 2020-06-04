Police Log: June 3, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 3

Casandra S. Dekker, 29, of Carlin was arrested at 125 W. Bush Street #18 for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Braulio V. Rodriguez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Golf Course Road and Flag View Drive for possession of a controlled substance and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

Victor D. Zambrano-Lopez, 21, of Elko was arrested at State Route 225 and Cimarron Way for speeding 1-10 mph over the speed limit, driving under the influence, and failure to possess/surrender driver’s license. Bail: $1,430

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

