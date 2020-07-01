Police Log: June 30, 2020

June 30
Gerald W. Bates, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Utah State Prison for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Angela Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for battery on a protected person, destroying or concealing evidence, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,395
Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000
Devon R. Hockemier, 27, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a state prison hold.
Joshua G. Kay, 34, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Justin P. Kelley, 29, of Modesto, California was arrested at Third Street and Edgewood Avenue for failure to use appropriate visual signal, motorcycle headgear/eye protection violation, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, trafficking a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $24,545
Joshua K. Kovall, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2500 Alta Vista Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $745
George M. Mangum II, 48, of Elko was arrested at 200 Bullion Road for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $2,500
Charles R. Norman, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1714 Castlewood Drive for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $4,280
Michelle E. Phinney, 30, of Elko was arrested at 512 Morse Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Stanett N. Thompson, 39, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Utah County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Erica M. Worthington, 23, was arrested at Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
—
This week’s felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
