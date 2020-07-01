Police Log: June 30, 2020

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 30

Gerald W. Bates, 34, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Utah State Prison for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Angela Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. for battery on a protected person, destroying or concealing evidence, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,395

Wyatt C. Ermisch, 29, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,000

Devon R. Hockemier, 27, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a state prison hold.

Joshua G. Kay, 34, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Justin P. Kelley, 29, of Modesto, California was arrested at Third Street and Edgewood Avenue for failure to use appropriate visual signal, motorcycle headgear/eye protection violation, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic device, trafficking a controlled substance, resisting a public officer, and on a bench warrant and a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $24,545