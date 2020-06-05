Police Log: June 4, 2020

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 4

Michael W. Courts, 49, of Elko was arrested at 1442 Feather Way on five counts of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $2,500

----

German Perez-Valenzuela, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 1688 Butte Street, Apt. C for violation of a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000

-----

Colton J. Taylor, 31, of Elko was arrested at 291 Eighth Street for theft or damage to a public utility property. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0