Police Log: June 4, 2020

June 4
Michael W. Courts, 49, of Elko was arrested at 1442 Feather Way on five counts of Bureau of Indian Affairs tribal arrest. Bail: $2,500
----
German Perez-Valenzuela, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at 1688 Butte Street, Apt. C for violation of a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000
-----
Colton J. Taylor, 31, of Elko was arrested at 291 Eighth Street for theft or damage to a public utility property. Bail: $5,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
