Police Log: June 6, 2020
Police Log: June 6, 2020

Elko police badge

June 6

Mayo W. Hand, 42, of Coos Bay, Oregon was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Jodie Longtree, 20, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for two counts of battery on a protected person. Bail: $5,000

Brooke T. Marzolf, 24, of Elko as arrested at Idaho and West Oak streets for failure to obey traffic control device and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

Darwyn R. Yowell, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested on Cottonwood Drive for first-degree kidnapping and domestic battery with substantial bodily harm. Bail: $270,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

