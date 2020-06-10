Police Log: June 8, 2020

June 8
Supileo M. Takau, 33, of Draper, Utah was arrested in Spanish Fork for driving without a driver’s license, driver disobeying a peace officer, three counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, failure to yield right of way at uncontrolled intersection, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,760
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
