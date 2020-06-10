Police Log: June 8, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: June 8, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police badge

June 8

Supileo M. Takau, 33, of Draper, Utah was arrested in Spanish Fork for driving without a driver’s license, driver disobeying a peace officer, three counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle, failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control, failure to yield right of way at uncontrolled intersection, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,760

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News