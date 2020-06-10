Police Log: June 9, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: June 9, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

June 9

Charmaine King, 29, of Elko was arrested at 564 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin Police Department for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; grand larceny of a gun; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,080

--

Last week's felony arrests:

Elko County Jail: This week's felony arrests

The charges listed do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

1 of 5

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News