Police Log: June 9, 2020

June 9
Charmaine King, 29, of Elko was arrested at 564 S. Fifth St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Jeffrey E. Morreira Jr., 26, of Carlin was arrested at the Carlin Police Department for felony using or being under the influence of a controlled substance; grand larceny of a gun; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $27,080
Last week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
