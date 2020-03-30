Police Log: March 28, 2020

March 28

Tyler J. Neumann, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Juniper Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280

Jillian M. Robinson, 36, of Elko was arrested at 890 Second St. for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

