Police Log: March 29, 2020

March 29

Mark A. Lupercio, 57, of Elko was arrested on Tomera Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence above legal limit with prior DUI felony, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $55,995

--

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Christopher K. Powers, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1657 Orchard Cove Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Bailey D. Rarick, 26, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving under the influence, failure to drive properly on divided road, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0