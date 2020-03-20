Police Log: March 19, 2020

March 19

Bryce E. Dickey, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for open murder. No bail

Monique N. Lopez, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $26,630

Samantha J. Wilson, 21, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 3200 Sundance Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

