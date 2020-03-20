Police Log: March 19, 2020

March 19
Bryce E. Dickey, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for open murder. No bail
You have free articles remaining.
--
Monique N. Lopez, 40, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $26,630
--
Samantha J. Wilson, 21, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 3200 Sundance Drive for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.