Police Log: March 4, 2020

March 4
Gerard H. Ahern, 49, of Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280
--
Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Kaylah S. Harris, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $105,640
--
Ryan M. Madura, 37, of Spanish Springs was arrested for speeding too fast for conditions and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335
--
Marcus J. Shelton, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Colten E. Turner, 21, of Belfield, North Dakota was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000
--
William R. White, 59, of Carlin was arrested at 109 Ash St. for two counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Dustin J. Williams, 36, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.