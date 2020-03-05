Police Log: March 4, 2020

March 4

Gerard H. Ahern, 49, of Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

--

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Kaylah S. Harris, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $105,640

--

Ryan M. Madura, 37, of Spanish Springs was arrested for speeding too fast for conditions and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

--

Marcus J. Shelton, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--