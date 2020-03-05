Police Log: March 4, 2020
Police Log: March 4, 2020

Police

March 4

Gerard H. Ahern, 49, of Bullhead City, Arizona was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,280

--

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Kaylah S. Harris, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 492 Rawlings Drive for felony child abuse or neglect, using or being under the influence of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $105,640

--

Ryan M. Madura, 37, of Spanish Springs was arrested for speeding too fast for conditions and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

--

Marcus J. Shelton, 31, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Colten E. Turner, 21, of Belfield, North Dakota was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000

--

William R. White, 59, of Carlin was arrested at 109 Ash St. for two counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Dustin J. Williams, 36, of Elko was arrested on a parole and probation hold.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

