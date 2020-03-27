Police Log: March 26, 2020
Police Log: March 26, 2020

Police

March 26

Victoria L. Floyd-Sandoval, 23, of Elko was arrested on 11th Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Darian M. Hoover, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of conditions of parole.

--

Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

David O. McCormick, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Sinclair station in Spring Creek for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested on Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

--

Jorge M. Ramos, 28, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for probation violation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

