Police Log: March 26, 2020

March 26
Victoria L. Floyd-Sandoval, 23, of Elko was arrested on 11th Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Darian M. Hoover, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of conditions of parole.
--
You have free articles remaining.
Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
David O. McCormick, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Sinclair station in Spring Creek for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested on Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
--
Jorge M. Ramos, 28, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for probation violation.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.