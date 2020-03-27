Police Log: March 26, 2020

March 26

Victoria L. Floyd-Sandoval, 23, of Elko was arrested on 11th Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Darian M. Hoover, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of conditions of parole.

Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

David O. McCormick, 54, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Sinclair station in Spring Creek for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jason P. Osbourne Jr., 28, of Carson City was arrested on Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Jorge M. Ramos, 28, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at Salt Lake County Jail on a warrant for probation violation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

