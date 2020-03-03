Police Log: March 3, 2020

March 2
Charles B. Barber, 42, of Keysville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, burglary, two counts of possessing ID information for false purposes, and habitual criminal. Bail: $65.000
Kip A. Brower, 56, was arrested on Fifth Street for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, safety belt shoulder harness assembly, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $2,265
Lea N. Freeman, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
Suzanne V. Gonzalez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.
Amos M. Jackson, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested at 436 Jasper Drive for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280
Stevie C. Loveridge, 31, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Frontier Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940
Charles B. Milburn, 39, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Frontier Avenue for driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, failure to yield, and failure to obey flashing traffic control device. Bail: $1,905
Leilani J. Pino, 56, of Washington, Utah was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.
Elko County Jail felony arrests:
Allison E. Cyr
Amy A. Carder
Andrew D. Davis
Nicolas A. Cerda-Monti
Chancie L. Scott
Charlie W. Senk Jr.
Dominick J. Palmer
Dwayne D. Jaramillo
Emmanuel J. Salters
Jaiden Lai
John D. Edwards
Joice K. Romaine
Matthew R. Ralston
Miranda J. Reich
Nancy A. Fore
Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro
Ryan M. Gallagher
Shawn D. Gressman
Simote V. Tupouata
Yolanda M. Leon
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.