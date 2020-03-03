Police Log: March 3, 2020

March 2

Charles B. Barber, 42, of Keysville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, burglary, two counts of possessing ID information for false purposes, and habitual criminal. Bail: $65.000

Kip A. Brower, 56, was arrested on Fifth Street for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, safety belt shoulder harness assembly, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $2,265

Lea N. Freeman, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

Suzanne V. Gonzalez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

Amos M. Jackson, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested at 436 Jasper Drive for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

Stevie C. Loveridge, 31, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Frontier Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940