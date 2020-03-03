Police Log: March 3, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: March 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 2

Charles B. Barber, 42, of Keysville, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, burglary, two counts of possessing ID information for false purposes, and habitual criminal. Bail: $65.000

Kip A. Brower, 56, was arrested on Fifth Street for second-offense driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, safety belt shoulder harness assembly, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $2,265

Lea N. Freeman, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

Suzanne V. Gonzalez, 55, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for petit larceny.

Amos M. Jackson, 67, of Spring Creek was arrested at 436 Jasper Drive for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

Stevie C. Loveridge, 31, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Frontier Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $940

Charles B. Milburn, 39, of Elko was arrested at Coal Mine Canyon Road and Frontier Avenue for driving under the influence, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, failure to yield, and failure to obey flashing traffic control device. Bail: $1,905

Leilani J. Pino, 56, of Washington, Utah was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.

Elko County Jail felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News