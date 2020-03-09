Police Log: March 7, 2020

March 7

Sadock Makobero, 23, of Twin Falls was arrested at Cactus Pete’s for disturbing the peace and trespassing. Bail: $995

--

Tyler R. Radtke, 26, of Minden was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $940

--

Lasabra F. Ragsdale, 34, of Sacramento, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $617

--

Jonathan R. Upton, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Idaho streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

