Police Log: March 3, 2020

March 3
Alexis M. Acevedo, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant. Bail: $120,000
Michael D. Blakeman, 33, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to yield. Bail: $825
Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,630
Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.
Ronald E. Marestein, 40, of Elko was arrested on West Main Street for driving under the influence, Bail: $1,140
Randy Marquez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the Hole Hole on West Bullion Road for displaying blue lights on a non-emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,100
Michael A. May, 30, of Elko was arrested on Boyd Drive for driving without a driver’s license; motorcycle or moped fender violation; operating an unlicensed vehicle; no proof of insurance; and possessing, receiving or tranfering a stolen vehicle worth $3,500 or more. Bail: $21,520
Fransesca R. Newman, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive on a parole and probation hold.
Patrick Webb, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care.
Elko County Jail felony arrests:
Allison E. Cyr
Amy A. Carder
Andrew D. Davis
Nicolas A. Cerda-Monti
Chancie L. Scott
Charlie W. Senk Jr.
Dominick J. Palmer
Dwayne D. Jaramillo
Emmanuel J. Salters
Jaiden Lai
John D. Edwards
Joice K. Romaine
Matthew R. Ralston
Miranda J. Reich
Nancy A. Fore
Juan P. Rodriguez-Castro
Ryan M. Gallagher
Shawn D. Gressman
Simote V. Tupouata
Yolanda M. Leon
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.