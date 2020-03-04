Police Log: March 3, 2020

March 3

Alexis M. Acevedo, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant. Bail: $120,000

Michael D. Blakeman, 33, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to yield. Bail: $825

Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,630

Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ronald E. Marestein, 40, of Elko was arrested on West Main Street for driving under the influence, Bail: $1,140

Randy Marquez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the Hole Hole on West Bullion Road for displaying blue lights on a non-emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,100

Michael A. May, 30, of Elko was arrested on Boyd Drive for driving without a driver’s license; motorcycle or moped fender violation; operating an unlicensed vehicle; no proof of insurance; and possessing, receiving or tranfering a stolen vehicle worth $3,500 or more. Bail: $21,520