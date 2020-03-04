Police Log: March 3, 2020
0 comments
top story

Police Log: March 3, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 3

Alexis M. Acevedo, 22, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant. Bail: $120,000

Michael D. Blakeman, 33, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and failure to yield. Bail: $825

Danean I. Delgado, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,630

Juan J. Luna, 34, of Twin Falls was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state.

Ronald E. Marestein, 40, of Elko was arrested on West Main Street for driving under the influence, Bail: $1,140

Randy Marquez, 20, of Elko was arrested at the Hole Hole on West Bullion Road for displaying blue lights on a non-emergency vehicle, driving under the influence, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $2,100

Michael A. May, 30, of Elko was arrested on Boyd Drive for driving without a driver’s license; motorcycle or moped fender violation; operating an unlicensed vehicle; no proof of insurance; and possessing, receiving or tranfering a stolen vehicle worth $3,500 or more. Bail: $21,520

Fransesca R. Newman, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 473 Westcliff Drive on a parole and probation hold.

Patrick Webb, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care.

Elko County Jail felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News