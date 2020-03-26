Police Log: March 25, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: March 25, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 25

Cade G. Blackhorse, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 862 Ninth St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,850

--

Tracie L. Parker, 59, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News