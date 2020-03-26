Police Log: March 25, 2020

March 25

Cade G. Blackhorse, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 862 Ninth St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,850

Tracie L. Parker, 59, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Last week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

