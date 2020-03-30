Police Log: March 29, 2020
Police Log: March 29, 2020

March 29

Mark A. Lupercio, 57, of Elko was arrested on Tomera Road for felony possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence above legal limit with prior DUI felony, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license. Bail: $55,995

Christopher K. Powers, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1657 Orchard Cove Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Bailey D. Rarick, 26, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Metzler Road for driving under the influence, failure to drive properly on divided road, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

