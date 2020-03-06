Police Log: March 5
Police Log: March 5

Police

Cassandra L. Allison, 48, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, driving a commercial vehicle while disqualified, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,650

--

Chad L. Fiorenzi, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,195

--

Shawn J. Freed, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $74,280

--

Mauricio Galvan, 36, was arrested at the Weber County Jail on two counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $10,000

--

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a drug court hold.

--

Kaila S. Leyva, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Kenton G. Manalakos, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

Hannie E. Rice, 62, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

--

Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 28, of West Wendover was arrested in Family Court on a drug court hold.

--

Raeanne N. Segura, 26, was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace and unlawful deposit of dead animal, dirt, garbage or rubbish on public highway. Bail: $770

--

Brian C. Sprinkle, 48, of of Elko was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

--

Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at 310 S. 12th St. for felony child abuse or neglect, and domestic battery. Bail: $13,140

--

Jacob L. Steele, 54, of Wells was arrested in Elko District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

