Police Log: March 5

March 5

Cassandra L. Allison, 48, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, driving a commercial vehicle while disqualified, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,650

--

Chad L. Fiorenzi, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,195

--

Shawn J. Freed, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $74,280

--

Mauricio Galvan, 36, was arrested at the Weber County Jail on two counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $10,000

--

Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a drug court hold.

--