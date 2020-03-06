Police Log: March 5

March 5
Cassandra L. Allison, 48, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, driving a commercial vehicle while disqualified, and possession of less than one ounce of marijuana. Bail: $1,650
--
Chad L. Fiorenzi, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for felony possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,195
--
Shawn J. Freed, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, false statement to obstruct a public officer, destroying or concealing evidence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $74,280
--
Mauricio Galvan, 36, was arrested at the Weber County Jail on two counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $10,000
--
Shauna E. Johnson, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a drug court hold.
--
Kaila S. Leyva, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
You have free articles remaining.
Kenton G. Manalakos, 21, of Elko was arrested at 2944 Mountain City Highway for trespassing. Bail: $195
--
Hannie E. Rice, 62, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
--
Patricia Y. Sanchez-Molina, 28, of West Wendover was arrested in Family Court on a drug court hold.
--
Raeanne N. Segura, 26, was arrested at 2525 Mountain City Highway for disturbing the peace and unlawful deposit of dead animal, dirt, garbage or rubbish on public highway. Bail: $770
--
Brian C. Sprinkle, 48, of of Elko was arrested in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
--
Amber L. Stecher, 33, of Elko was arrested at 310 S. 12th St. for felony child abuse or neglect, and domestic battery. Bail: $13,140
--
Jacob L. Steele, 54, of Wells was arrested in Elko District Court for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
This week's felony arrests:
Casey C. Quigley
Charles B. Barber
Colten E. Turner
Dalvon L. Robinson
Damien J. Perkins
Duy T. Tran
Jonathan Ruiz
Justin M. Collie
Kaylah S. Harris
Kaylee A. Sharlow
Kenneth E. Cordova Jr.
Riley S. Bawcom
Susan M. Peterson
Timothy R. Longhurst
Travis M. Morrison
William R. White
Michael A. May
Amy A. Carder
Alexis M. Acevedo
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.