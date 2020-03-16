Police Log: March 14, 2020

March 14
Joseph Collazo, 59, of Elko was arrested at 1243 Idaho St. for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000
--
Robert R. Figiel Jr., 34, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
You have free articles remaining.
Ryan S. Flynn, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at 8201/2 Court St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,825
--
Javier Hernandez Perez Jr., 21, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $20,995
--
Amanda L. Jorgensen, 32, was arrested at 1045 Wendover Blvd. on four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $22,220
--
Makayla I. Shankel, 18, of Wells was arrested at Family Dollar for embezzling $650-$3,500, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.