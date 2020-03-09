Police Log: March 8, 2020

March 8
Muhammad B. Abdullah, 25, of Alameda, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $2,395
Russell D. South, 32, of Pleasantview, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Chevron on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $775
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.