Police Log: March 15, 2020

March 15
Rolando Celestino-Abarca, 26, of Elko was arrested at Bullion and Ridge Run roads for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,455
--
Jose M. Esquivel, 35, of Eden, Idaho was arrested at Barton’s Club for battery on a protected person, battery, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,780
--
Shantel A. Hearon, 34, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for petty larceny. Bail: $1,140
--
Victor D. Jackson, 27, of Elko was arrested at Goldie’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $590
--
Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500
--
Christopher A. Longhurst, 29, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
--
Cody L. Madison, 38, of Elko was arrested at 680 Wendover Blvd. for use of credit or debit card or ID without the owner’s consent, felony possession of a controlled substance, and three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $12,220
--
Bradly G. McGill, 35, of Owyhee was arrested at 950 Metzler Road for lewdness with a child under 14 and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $250,855
--
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 43, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.