Police Log: March 15, 2020

March 15

Rolando Celestino-Abarca, 26, of Elko was arrested at Bullion and Ridge Run roads for driving under the influence, driving without a driver’s license and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,455

--

Jose M. Esquivel, 35, of Eden, Idaho was arrested at Barton’s Club for battery on a protected person, battery, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $4,780

--

Shantel A. Hearon, 34, of Elko was arrested at Family Dollar for petty larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Victor D. Jackson, 27, of Elko was arrested at Goldie’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $590

--

Anthony M. Jimenez, 34, of Winnemucca was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,500

--

Christopher A. Longhurst, 29, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--