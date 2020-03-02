Police Log: March 1, 2020

March 1
Angela D. Cederstrom, 39, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
--
Timothy R. Longhurst, 28, of Elko was arrested at 1045 Barrington Ave. for reckless driving with disregard for safety of persons or property, driver disobeying peace officer endangering others, failure to yield, and on a parole and probation hold.
--
Jose A. Rios Cruz, 33, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,280
--
Jonathan Ruiz, 24, of West Wendover was arrested at 395 Industrial Road for cheating at gaming. Bail: $20,000
--
William P. Senrud, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Arena Way for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
--
Douglas M. Settle Jr., 27, of West Wendover was arrested at 1225 W. Wendover Blvd. for possession of a controlled substance and trespassing. Bail: $5,355
--
Kaylee A. Sharlow, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1045 Barrington Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
