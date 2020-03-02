Police Log: March 1, 2020

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 23, of Elko was arrested at 1045 Barrington Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.