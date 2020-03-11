Police Log: March 10, 2020

March 10

Desirae R. Dade, 29, of Elko was arrested at 936 Commercial St. for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

--

Kimberly M. Jones, 36, of Elko was arrested at 805 Sage St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,210

--

Joshua L. Lassy, 42, of Boise was arrested at 550 W. Idaho St. for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

--

Cody L. Madison, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1835 Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Blake McCallum, 57, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at the Gooding County Jail on a felony warrant for grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

--

Jeromy J. Morino, 39, of Elko was arrested at 739 Oak St. for speeding too fast for conditions and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,515

--

Fransesca R. Newman, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $395

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0