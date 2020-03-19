Police Log: March 18
0 comments
top story

Police Log: March 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 18

Crystal L. Gilliland, 41, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Sheree A. McClintock, 32, of Reno was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Sergio Ulloa, 37, of Elko was arrested at 2073 Ellis Way for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Joseph G. Yount, 33, of Montello was arrested at State Route 233 and Pilot Valley Road for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; stop lamps required; nonresident driving when privilege is suspended, canceled or revoked; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,170

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
3
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Female body discovered
Local

Female body discovered

  • Updated

ELKO – The Elko County Sheriff’s Office released a statement Friday concerning the discovery of a body in the Burner Basin area near Spring Creek.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News