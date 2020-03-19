Police Log: March 18

March 18

Crystal L. Gilliland, 41, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

--

Sheree A. McClintock, 32, of Reno was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

--

Sergio Ulloa, 37, of Elko was arrested at 2073 Ellis Way for assault with a deadly weapon and domestic battery. Bail: $23,140

--

Joseph G. Yount, 33, of Montello was arrested at State Route 233 and Pilot Valley Road for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; stop lamps required; nonresident driving when privilege is suspended, canceled or revoked; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,170

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

