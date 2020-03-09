Police Log: March 6, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: March 6, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

March 6

Pamela M. Brancheau, 68, of Gardnerville was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for illegal backing of vehicle, driving on sidewalk, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

--

Glenn H. Dempsey, 83, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for coercion with force or threat of force, and indecent or obscene exposure.

--

Crystal D. Glasgow, 41, of Elko was arrested at 621 Douglas St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,531.47

--

Andrew M. Jimenez, 37, of Winnemucca was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Leilani J. Pino, 56, of Washington, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for offering false written evidence and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Brenda Teachey, 63, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
El Capitan opens this weekend
Local

El Capitan opens this weekend

ELKO -- Elko will have a new eatery this weekend. El Capitan, a Mexican seafood and American food restaurant, opens its doors for a soft openi…

Police Log: March 5
Local

Police Log: March 5

Cassandra L. Allison, 48, of Henderson was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, driving a commercial…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News