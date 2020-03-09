Police Log: March 6, 2020

March 6
Pamela M. Brancheau, 68, of Gardnerville was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for illegal backing of vehicle, driving on sidewalk, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450
--
Glenn H. Dempsey, 83, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for coercion with force or threat of force, and indecent or obscene exposure.
--
Crystal D. Glasgow, 41, of Elko was arrested at 621 Douglas St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,531.47
--
Andrew M. Jimenez, 37, of Winnemucca was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
--
Leilani J. Pino, 56, of Washington, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for offering false written evidence and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
--
Brenda Teachey, 63, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.