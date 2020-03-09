Police Log: March 6, 2020

March 6

Pamela M. Brancheau, 68, of Gardnerville was arrested at Spruce Road and Mountain City Highway for illegal backing of vehicle, driving on sidewalk, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,450

Glenn H. Dempsey, 83, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for coercion with force or threat of force, and indecent or obscene exposure.

Crystal D. Glasgow, 41, of Elko was arrested at 621 Douglas St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,531.47

Andrew M. Jimenez, 37, of Winnemucca was arrested at Idaho Street and College Avenue for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Leilani J. Pino, 56, of Washington, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for offering false written evidence and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

Brenda Teachey, 63, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

