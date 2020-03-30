Police Log: March 28, 2020

March 28
You have free articles remaining.
Tyler J. Neumann, 29, of Elko was arrested in the 700 block of Juniper Street for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $11,280
--
Jillian M. Robinson, 36, of Elko was arrested at 890 Second St. for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.